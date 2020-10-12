Prime Day 2020 streaming deals: Roku devices already down to $22, Fire TV Cube dropping to $80 on Tuesday

Deal Savings Price







The clock is ticking. Amazon Prime Day in the US kicks off at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13. And even though the sales event hasn't officially launched, that hasn't stopped a lot of vendors from jumping the gun: Roku is the latest to offer an early Prime Day deal on its some of its most popular devices, with the prices going down to the $22 to $37 range (from the typical $30 to $50). These deep discounts are currently available at Amazon and , with Walmart already teasing some of these (and some Roku TVs starting as low as $100).

Will Amazon also drop its Fire TV Sticks to ultra-low prices as it did during last year's Black Friday sales? The online retailer didn't preannounce those discounts (aside from the nice price drop on the Fire TV Cube, listed below), but we'll add them -- and any other good streaming device deals we see this week -- if and when they appear.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate. This story will be updated frequently in the days ahead.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can buy one streamer in Roku's line, this is it. The tiny stick pops into the back of any HDMI-equipped TV, and it can stream nearly every online channel at resolutions up to 4K and with HDR support. The included remote controls your TV's volume and power, too. If you want to retrofit any older TV to be a streaming powerhouse, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a no-brainer. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This stepdown to the Streaming Stick Plus is a minibox rather than a stick, and it loses the TV power/volume controls on the remote. But it otherwise pumps out the same 4K HDR picture quality and channel selection as the Streaming Stick Plus. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's entry-level streamer is basically the Premiere, but without the ability to handle 4K HDR content. At just $22, it's still a capable option for getting the latest 1080p streaming channels on to older TVs. That's $8 less than the new Fire Stick Lite is currently selling for. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.