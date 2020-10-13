Prime Day 2020 streaming deals: Fire TV Stick 4K for $30, Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $37

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day kicked off just after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the streaming sales are flowing. For instance, you can get some of Roku's more popular devices from $21 to $37 (down from the typical $30 to $50). These deep discounts are currently available at Amazon and , with Walmart already teasing some of these (and some Roku TVs starting as low as $100).

The online retailer didn't preannounce discounts on its Fire TV Sticks (aside from the nice price drop on the Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast, listed below), but it's now added a great deal on its Fire Stick TV 4K. We're keeping an eye peeled for any other good streaming device deals we see this week -- if and when they appear.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate. This story will be updated frequently in the days ahead.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last week we gave props to the Fire TV Lite for its excellent feature set and its affordable $30 price tag, but we noted that the Fire TV Stick 4K was still better -- especially for owners of 4K TVs. Now that the 4K version is the same price everyone should just get that instead (it will work with non-4K HDTVs too). Even better, try using promo code 4KFIRETV at checkout to get a discount of $25, bringing the price down to $5. That code doesn't seem to work for everyone and may disappear soon, however. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can buy one streamer in Roku's line, this is it. The tiny stick pops into the back of any HDMI-equipped TV, and it can stream nearly every online channel at resolutions up to 4K and with HDR support. The included remote controls your TV's volume and power, too. If you want to retrofit any older TV to be a streaming powerhouse, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a no-brainer. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This stepdown to the Streaming Stick Plus is a minibox rather than a stick, and it loses the TV power/volume controls on the remote. But it otherwise pumps out the same 4K HDR picture quality and channel selection as the Streaming Stick Plus. Read our Roku Premiere review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku's entry-level streamer is basically the Premiere, but without the ability to handle 4K HDR content. At just $22, it's still a capable option for getting the latest 1080p streaming channels on to older TVs. That's $8 less than the new Fire Stick Lite is currently selling for. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80 during Prime Day. Note that this is the 2019 version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about Fire TV Cube.