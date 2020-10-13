CNET también está disponible en español.

Prime Day 2020 smartwatch deals: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit Versa 2 and Garmin models

No big discounts on the Apple Watch yet.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Today, the deals include price drops on wearables, from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to Fitbit trackers and Garmin running watches. Those hoping for early holiday deals on the Apple Watch are mostly out of luck, though: We're only seeing $15 to $30 drops on some models, and those are really continuations of "everyday low prices" we've seen for weeks. That said, Amazon isn't the only company with huge sales today -- Best BuyWalmart and Target are also having sales events. Here are the best wearables deals we've found so far on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: $369

Save $31
Juan Garzon/CNET

The Galaxy Watch 3, released in August, comes with advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader and improved fitness tools. It's down to $369 for Prime Day, saving you $31. And unlike the Apple Watch, this one works with iPhones and Android phones. Read our Galaxy Watch 3 review.

$369 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $139

Save $61
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're new to smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a great option to get you started. It has many health and fitness features and is down to $139 from $200, saving you $61. It's not the lowest price ever, but it's $30 to $60 better than the usual selling price. Read our Galaxy Watch Active review.

$139 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2: $128

Save $52
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking to upgrade to a touchscreen watch, the Fitbit Versa 2 has much to offer. It has a battery that lasts for days and doubles as a fitness tracker. Originally priced at $180, the Fitbit Versa 2 is down to $128 for Prime Day. That's the lowest price we've seen to date. Just be aware there's a newer Versa 3 model (although that one isn't on sale today). Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

$128 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $200

Save $150
Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a GPS smartwatch that includes eight days of battery life, body energy monitoring, music, pulse ox sensors and more. The watch also has sports apps preloaded to get you active. It's on sale for Prime Day at $200, so you'll save $150. That's the best price we've seen yet.

$200 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6: $385

Save $14
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Full disclosure: This is only $15 off -- holding a discount that was live before Prime Day -- and it's only on a single color in the lineup. But this is the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 6, released just last month. We're only seeing discounts on models with the red and white bands for now. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

$385 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3: $169

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is your best bet. It's swim-proof and comes with GPS tracking and a heart-rate sensor. This, too, is the same discount that's been found on this model for months. But at $169, you'll save $30 versus what you'd pay at the Apple Store. See our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$169 at Amazon
