Prime Day 2020 SimpliSafe deals: Save $100 or more on a home security system

SimpliSafe is a CNET favorite, winning the best DIY system crown in our best home security systems in 2020 roundup. You have a choice of self- or professional monitoring, and all the kits are super-easy to install on your own. A wide variety of kits also let you choose the components you need for your specific home, and you can always add extra accessories and sensors as needed. For Prime Day, many of SimpliSafe's systems are deeply discounted. Right now you can save $100 or more on any of these packages.

During Prime Day, Prime members can save $100 on the SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System. The kit includes the base station with built-in 95dB siren, keypad, four entry sensors, motion sensor, and panic button. You also get a yard sign, window security stickers and a free month of professional monitoring.

SimpliSafe During Prime Day, you can save $120 on the SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System. This version of the kit includes the base station with a built-in 95dB siren, four entry sensors, two motion sensors and an HD SimpliCam. You also get a yard sign, window security stickers and a free month of professional monitoring.

SimpliSafe Right now you can get the SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System with a SimpliSafe HD Camera for $240, a savings of $160. This package includes an HD SimpliCam along with a base station with a built-in 95dB siren, five entry sensors, two motion sensors, a keyfob and panic button. In addition, you get a yard sign, window security stickers and a free month of professional monitoring.

