Prime Day 2020 Kindle deals still available: $50 off Kindle Paperwhite, $75 off Kindle Oasis and more

Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is in its final hours, with Amazon's big sale set to end at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight. But until then, Amazon has deep discounts on most of its Kindle e-readers. At the top of our list is the $50 discount on the Kindle Paperwhite, which makes it just $80 -- $5 less than the product's previous all-time low price. Since the sale started, Amazon has also lowered the prices on its top of the line Oasis reader, the entry-level Kindle and the Kids Edition Kindle. For that last one, you can save $35 off the list price of $110 and also snag a free case and a year of Amazon's Kid Plus subscription service, a $36 value.

Furthermore, Amazon will be offering a $5 credit for "any Kindle book" with the purchase of select Kindle devices.

This story was originally published earlier, and has been updated to reflect the imminent end of the sale and additional products available.

David Carnoy/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E This is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and our current CNET Editors' Choice in the category. Here are some things we love about the Kindle Paperwhite: It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's a fully waterproof Kindle, like the high-end Kindle Oasis, and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter- and scratch-resistant.



It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can download Amazon Audible audiobooks and listen to them with wireless headphones.

Note that Amazon could update the Kindle Paperwhite in 2020 (it was released in Nov. 2018). If and when that happens, it's unclear how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added and perhaps the lighting scheme could be updated, but we wouldn't expect any dramatic upgrades. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The latest iteration of Amazon's entry-level ebook reader, which Amazon simply calls the Kindle, now has a self-illuminated screen and an upgraded design. We prefer the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which has a higher-resolution display (text and images appear a bit sharper), is waterproof and has a slightly better lighting scheme. But if you don't want to spend much for an e-reader, the standard Kindle is a good option, especially when it's discounted.

Sarah Tew/CNET Most people will be happy with the more affordable Paperwhite for their Kindle ebook reading and basic Kindle needs, but if you want the best of the best with an anti-glare screen -- and don't mind paying a premium for it -- the Oasis is arguably it when it comes to a premium ebook device. $175 is a good price for it. Amazon's top-of-the-line E Ink e-reader was updated in 2019 -- but this Kindle e-reader device is basically identical to the previous Kindle Oasis except for one key difference: It has a new color-adjustable integrated light that allows you to customize the color tone from cool to warm, depending on whether you're reading during the day or at night. You can also schedule the screen warmth to update automatically with sunrise and sunset -- not unlike Night Shift mode on Apple devices.