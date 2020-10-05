Amazon Prime Day

Last week, Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2020. The long-delayed event will take place a week from now -- Oct. 13 and 14 -- but some . I've rounded up some highlights below and will be adding more as they emerge. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these (and most other) Prime Day deals.

AMC/Amazon Prime Video We're only one episode into the latest Walking Dead spinoff series, but you can get the entire season free right now. (Future episodes should get added to your library once they air.) This almost seems like a mistake, so grab it while you can.

Twitter Ooooh, wee! Although you can stream Rick and Morty on Hulu and HBO Max, here's your chance to own each season for half the regular price.

Amazon/Screenshot by Nick Hide/CNET That's basically like buying one and getting one free, because right now a single Dot is selling for $39.99. This deal is for the third-generation models. More interested in the brand-new Echo Dot with Clock that Amazon announced just last week? There's already a deal to be had there, too: It currently sells for $60, but you can save $20 on a Dot with Clock two-pack with promo code DOT2PACK. (That same code will save you $20 on a pair of new no-clock Echo Dots as well.)

Amazon Cut the cord! This deal ties the lowest price on record. In fact, it hasn't been that low since around the holidays last year. For $130 you're getting the two-tuner, 500GB model. If you want the four-tuner, 1TB version, it'll cost you just $50 more. Read our Fire TV Recast review.

Amazon Another "lowest price ever" deal, the Insignia is a current-generation 4K UHD TV (it was released this year) built around Amazon's Fire TV interface. That means you get all the compatible apps and streaming services, plus an Alexa-powered voice remote. There are three HDMI inputs as well, the better to accommodate your game consoles and whatnot.

Another interesting early deal: You can when you spend at least $10 at a select US-based small business. The above link will take you to page where you can browse by product category and seller region; be sure to look for the "small business" banner so you know the product qualifies for the promotion.

Similarly, there are other ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon. And be sure to check out the Cheapskate's 6 ways to win Prime Day for additional money-saving strategies.

As noted above, I'll update this post as more early Prime Day deals roll in. You can also sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Use that link or send a text to 415-878-5807. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.

