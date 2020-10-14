Prime Day 2020 best deals under $50: Amazon Echo Show reduced to $45 and deep discounts on Echo, Roku, Blink and more

Deal Savings Price













Amazon Prime Day

There are some great deals under $50 still to be had this Amazon Prime Day

Some of the best items on sale include the Roku Premiere for $27, the Amazon Echo Show for half price at $45 and the Blink Mini indoor camera for $25, meaning now is a great time to get your hands on some top-shelf Amazon gear.

We'll keep this page up to date regularly as the discounts come in, so check back for the lowest prices and most affordable Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime day runs through until the end of Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Smart home deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto brings Alexa into your car. Usually priced at $50, the Echo Auto costs just 20 bucks during Prime Day. Like other Alexa speakers, the Echo Auto lets you play music, place calls and much more. Read the article.

Amazon Amazon's pint-sized smart speaker, the $50 third-gen Amazon Echo Dot, is on sale for $19 right now. Like other Alexa speakers, the Echo Dot answers your queries about the weather, controls compatible smart home devices and more, all with simple voice commands. Read the review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The $25 Echo Flex is a plug-in smart home device from Amazon with optional attachments, sold separately. The attachments include night lights and motion sensors so you can configure your Echo Flex device to suit your specific needs. During Prime Day, the Echo Flex costs just $10. Read the review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's $90 smart display. But during Prime Day, this small display is half-price at just $45. Like other Amazon smart displays, this model works with the Alexa voice assistant to answer your questions about the weather, display a compatible security camera's live feed and more. Read the review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the Amazon brand's newer indoor security cameras -- and it typically costs $35. Now, with a $10 discount, you can snag one for just $25. It's similar to the Wyze Cam Indoor, but doesn't have free cloud storage. Read the review.

Streaming deals

Roku This is Roku's most basic streaming player. It's usually priced at $30, but is available for just $21 during Prime Day. It can't handle 4K HDR streaming, but works well otherwise. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Premiere typically sells for $40, but is just $27 while supplies last. It takes the basics from the Express HD and adds in the ability to handle 4K HDR content. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Streaming Stick Plus retails for $50, but is available for $37 ($13 off) during Prime Day. Unlike the Premiere and Express HD versions, the Streaming Stick Plus connects to TVs equipped with HDMI ports -- and can stream up to 4K. Read the review.

No longer available

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K typically costs $50, but it's currently on sale for $30 during Prime Day. This 4K media streaming kit includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Amazon says the product could be back in stock by Nov. 20. Read the review.