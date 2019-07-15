Prime Day 2019: American Express, Chase credit card rewards could give you some extra savings

Sarah Tew/CNET

Prime Day is filled with discounts, but those looking to save a few more bucks might be able to find it by activating deals from their credit card providers.

As spotted by deals site Dan's Deals, American Express and Chase cardholders can get up to $50 off if you use a rewards point during checkout. A single point is often enough to initiate the savings, with no need for users to use up all of their rewards to get the extra discount.

Unlike the Amazon's own Prime Visa card -- which is offering 6% cash back on purchases during the company's shopping "holiday" -- these promotions do in some cases appear to be targeted, making them not available to all users. They also need to be activated before they take effect.

American Express

American Express has a few deals available for Prime Day, including one for 20% off (up to $50) and one that offers $30 off of purchases of $60 or more. Either option requires you to use at least one Membership Rewards point from that card to pay for your purchase at checkout, at which point the discount should be reflected in your cart.

A third deal offers up to 25% off Amazon devices like Fire TV sticks and Kindles, adding additional savings to the already discounted gadgets.

As one would expect there are restrictions, such as products needing to be sold by Amazon.com. While it appears to a targetted deal, if it doesn't initially work with your Membership Rewards-earning American Express card you can try removing your AmEx from Amazon, re-adding it and then try activating the deal again.

Before you check out you'll also want to make sure you are only using a single Membership Rewards point, and not the max which is sometimes placed by default.

Chase

Chase's deal offers $15 off of purchases of $60 or more when using a single Ultimate Rewards Point from that card at checkout. Like with AmEx, a single rewards point is all that is needed to activate the savings, though similar restrictions may apply.

The deal also appears to be targetted and needs to be activated to into effect and products need to be sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third-party reseller. If you have a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards and promotion doesn't activate you can try removing your card and then re-adding and reactivating the deal again.

As with AmEx a single point is often enough to trigger the discount during checkout, so make sure to adjust the point total down to 1 to avoid having the full purchase be made through points by default.