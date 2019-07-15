Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing. You don't have to spend big bucks to get huge savings either. Here's a list of the best Prime Day deals for under $50. In the mix are Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot smart speakers, plus MyQ garage door openers just to name a few.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into a compatible HDTV to watch streaming content in up to 4K resolution.
Save big on Amazon's little Alexa-equipped Echo Dot (third-gen) smart speaker.
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller lets you transform your basic garage into one you can control remotely. It also connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home integration.
Give Fire TV streaming capabilities to your HDTV with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot. It packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable smart speaker package.
TP-Link's Powerline Ethernet Adapters are a smart, simple way to extend the range of your home's internet connection. The two-piece kit usually sells for $50, but today, you can get it for $34.
These Sengled bulbs are only $30 at checkout, which is a whopping 50% off and a great way to get started with smarter lights in your home.
Discuss: Prime Day 2019: The best deals under $50
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.