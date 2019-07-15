Prime Day 2019: The best deals under $50

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing. You don't have to spend big bucks to get huge savings either. Here's a list of the best Prime Day deals for under $50. In the mix are Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot smart speakers, plus MyQ garage door openers just to name a few.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into a compatible HDTV to watch streaming content in up to 4K resolution. Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Save big on Amazon's little Alexa-equipped Echo Dot (third-gen) smart speaker. Read the Echo Dot (third-gen) review

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller lets you transform your basic garage into one you can control remotely. It also connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home integration. Read the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller review

Sarah Tew/CNET Give Fire TV streaming capabilities to your HDTV with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Read the Fire Stick review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot. It packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable smart speaker package. Read the Google Home Mini review

TP-Link's Powerline Ethernet Adapters are a smart, simple way to extend the range of your home's internet connection. The two-piece kit usually sells for $50, but today, you can get it for $34.