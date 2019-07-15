Esto también se puede leer en español.

Prime Day 2019: The best deals under $50

You don't have spend lots of cash to enjoy big Prime Day savings. Here's a list of the best deals we've spotted for under $50.

Here are awesome Amazon Prime Day deals for less than $50

 Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing. You don't have to spend big bucks to get huge savings either. Here's a list of the best Prime Day deals for under $50. In the mix are Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot smart speakers, plus MyQ garage door openers just to name a few.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $24

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into a compatible HDTV to watch streaming content in up to 4K resolution.

$24.00 at Amazon
Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review

The Amazon Echo Dot for $22

Save $27
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Save big on Amazon's little Alexa-equipped Echo Dot (third-gen) smart speaker.

$22.00 at Amazon
Read the Echo Dot (third-gen) review

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller for $29

Save $20

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller lets you transform your basic garage into one you can control remotely. It also connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home integration.

$29.00 at Amazon
Read the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller review

Fire TV Stick: $15

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Give Fire TV streaming capabilities to your HDTV with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

$14.00 at Amazon
Read the Fire Stick review

Google Home Mini: $25

Save $24
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot. It packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable smart speaker package. 

$25.00 at Walmart
Read the Google Home Mini review

TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter: $34

Save $16

TP-Link's Powerline Ethernet Adapters are a smart, simple way to extend the range of your home's internet connection.  The two-piece kit usually sells for $50, but today, you can get it for $34.

$34.00 at Amazon

Sengled Smart LED Soft White Starter Kit, $30

Save $30
Chris Monroe/CNET

These Sengled bulbs are only $30 at checkout, which is a whopping 50% off and a great way to get started with smarter lights in your home. 

See at Amazon
Read more about Sengled bulbs
