You'll see lots of great deals on smart home gadgets this Prime Day -- that's thanks in no small part to the fact that gadgets like these tend to pair well with Alexa, the artificially intelligent voice assistant found in Amazon's growing lineup of Echo devices.

Smart lights are a particularly good example of Alexa-friendly smart home gadgetry, and sure enough, we're seeing lots of good options up for sale here on Prime Day 2019, including plenty that are still up for grabs here on day two. Here's a running list, which we'll keep updated as the sale progresses. And as a quick point of disclosure, know that CNET may get a share of revenue for any purchases made through the links on this page.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Lutron's Caseta lineup of smart light switches are among the best that you can buy, and a longtime standout from our routine tests at the CNET Smart Home. They work with everything, including Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant, and with their own proprietary wireless signal that works remarkably well, they're among the most reliable smart lighting gadgets I've ever tested. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering up a two-switch Lutron starter kit that also includes the requisite Lutron Bridge and two Pico remote accessories. You can pair each of those with one of the switches to give you a second point of control, or dock them in the wall to use them as a second light switch for a three-way-style setup. Total price: $115, a savings of $45. Read the CNET Review

Amazon Got a light that's connected to two separate switches, perhaps one at the top of the stairs and one at the bottom? That's called a 3-way switch setup, and it can complicate things if you want to smarten up that light. Kasa's 3-Way Smart Switch Kit can do the job, replacing both switches and pairing them together so that your automations and Alexa/Google Assistant voice controls (and the switches themselves) work as expected no matter which switches are turned on or off. $40 for two smart switches is a great deal, and similar to what you'd usually expect to pay for a single smart switch that supports 3-way setups. Read more on CNET

Amazon Meanwhile, you can save $15 on Kasa's smart outdoor plug with 2 automatable outlets, bringing the cost down to just $30. That's a terrific price for a weatherproofed smart switch that'll let you program your holiday lights and other outdoor electronics. And, like the rest of the Kasa lineup, these Alexa and Google-Assistant-compatible plugs use Wi-Fi to communicate directly with your router, so you don't need a hub in order to use them. Read more on CNET

It isn't the new version of the bulb that includes a Bluetooth radio, but $35 for one of Hue's color-changing Zigbee bulbs is a very decent deal. Just remember that you'll need a compatible hub like the Hue Bridge, the Amazon Echo Plus or the Amazon Echo Show in order to pair it with your phone. Prefer a floodlight? That version of Hue's color-changing bulb is on sale for $35 each, too. Read more on CNET

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon already sells its Echo smart speakers bundled with various Philips Hue starter kits at a discount. For Prime Day, you can save an extra $25 on this bundle, which includes a full-size, 2nd-gen Echo plus a 2-bulb Philips Hue White and Color starter kit that includes the all-important Hue Bridge. Read more on CNET

Chris Monroe/CNET Not to be outdone by Philips Hue, you can save $15 off of the list price for the color-changing Lifx Mini LED, too. That brings the cost down to $30 for one of our favorite Hue alternatives -- a pretty good price for a color-changing bulb that supports Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant. And, unlike that Zigbee Hue bulb, the Lifx Mini uses Wi-Fi to connect directly with a router. That means it doesn't need a hub at all. Read the CNET review

Ry Crist/CNET Sengled might have the best Prime Day deal on color-changing bulbs, with a two-bulb starter kit that includes the system's Zigbee hub for just $42. Sengled's bulbs have impressed us in our tests, with bright, accurate colors and solid compatibility with Alexa and the Google Assistant. And, with a two-bulb starter kit available for less than you'd usually pay for a single Hue bulb, it's as good a time as ever to give them a shot in your smart home. Note that Amazon is offering deals on a variety of Sengled smart lights, including white light bulbs, daylight bulbs, and color-changing light strips, too. Something for everyone! Read more on CNET

Meanwhile, you can save a total of about $22 on a new Philips Hue Go (you'll see the final discount applied in your cart at checkout). Shaped a bit like a cereal bowl, the Hue Go is a color-changing table lamp with a built-in battery that lets you unplug the thing and take it around the house with you. It's quirky and kid-friendly, and like the rest of Hue's lineup, it works with everything. $57 is a pretty good price for it (and perhaps a sign that the the Hue team is cleaning house ahead of this fall, when a new version of the Hue Go with Bluetooth is rumored to be coming). Read more on CNET

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Philips Hue's motion sensor is on sale, too -- look for an extra 15% discount at checkout, which brings the price down below $30 a piece. Read more on CNET

Ry Crist/CNET Ring's battery-powered Pathlights were our favorite part of the new Ring Smart Lighting lineup for the outside of your home. Today, you can nab a starter kit with 4 Pathlights and the mandatory Ring Bridge for just $95, which is an absolute steal. Read more on CNET

Speaking of smart light switches, you can score a $20 discount on the WeMo Dimmer while supplies last (as of writing this, the deal is 25% claimed, and the offer ends around 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday night). Part of the Belkin family of gadgets, the WeMo Dimmer uses Wi-Fi to pair with your router, so it doesn't need a hub at all, and it'll support voice commands from Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant. At $40, the price is right. Read the CNET Review

