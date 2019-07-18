This Prime Day bestseller is still on sale: Get the Instant Pot for half off

"At this point, who doesn't have an Instant Pot?" That's the question that always seems to pop up when one sees the cult-favorite pressure cooker among the discounted products on Prime Day or Black Friday. But judging from the fact that it was again one of the top-selling items on the record Prime Day this past week, it appears that plenty of first-timers are still taking the plunge.

Well, if you're feeling left out, we have good news: The 6-quart 7-in-1 DUO60 Instant Pot model is still 50 percent off at Amazon. It can be yours for just $50.

We're not bashful about singing high praise for the Instant Pot multi-cooker (pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and much more) as an incredible time-saving hack for everything from easy summer meals, dinner parties, school lunches, and healthy eating. The Instant Pot DUO60 is...(*takes a deep breath*) a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice & porridge cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, warmer, that also sautés and sears. On top of all that, it's extremely easy to use (dummy-proof even) and safe -- which is definitely a knock on traditional pressure cookers that have been known to explode (see YouTube).



Need help knowing the differences between models? Check out What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

This story was originally published earlier and has been updated to confirm that the sale price is still available.