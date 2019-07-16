CNET también está disponible en español.

This Amazon Prime Day 2019 top headphone deal expires soon: Sony WH-1000XM3 'Bose killer' headphones are $52 off

The top-rated noise-canceling model is being discounted to $298 -- and you don't have to be a Prime member to get that price.

Juan Garzon / CNET

With Bose recently releasing its new $400 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, we continue to see sales on the Sony WH-1000XM3, which has been on the market for a year. It's currently our top-rated noise-canceling headphone and is being discounted once again from $350 to $298 at Amazon for Prime Day. It's not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, so you don't need to be a Prime member to get it.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

