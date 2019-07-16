With Bose recently releasing its new $400 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, we continue to see sales on the Sony WH-1000XM3, which has been on the market for a year. It's currently our top-rated noise-canceling headphone and is being discounted once again from $350 to $298 at Amazon for Prime Day. It's not officially listed as a Prime Day deal, so you don't need to be a Prime member to get it.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Read more: Huge savings on Bose, Beats, Apple headphones and Sonos speakers for Prime Day 2019
Read more: Best headphones for 2019
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: This Amazon Prime Day 2019 top headphone deal expires soon: Sony WH-1000XM3 'Bose killer' headphones are $52 off
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.