Yes, it's still Prime Day! Again! Everything's on sale! Again! If this sounds like you and you're just looking for a good deal on a new router or wireless networking accessory, don't worry, I've got you covered. Here's a running list of what's on sale at a particularly good discount -- I'll keep it updated as Prime Day chugs along. Time is running out, but these deals are all still live as of 8:18 PM EST on Tuesday. And please know that CNET may get a share of revenue from any purchases made through the links on this page.

Got it? Good. Let's get to the deals.

Josh Miller/CNET Amazon-owned Eero makes some very decent mesh Wi-Fi hardware -- we just wish it didn't cost so much. Well, our wish is Prime Day's command, with this second-gen Eero system with a base Pro unit and two Beacon extenders available for $199. That's $200 less than usual. Read the Eero Home Mesh Wi-Fi System review

CNET Beacons be damned -- if you want to go all out with Eero, this three-pack of second-gen Pro units is available for $299 -- a savings of $200. Read the Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System review

Netgear Just need lots of coverage for a big space? At full retail, a Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system with four units sells for $469, but for Prime Day, Amazon is offering it up for just $329. That isn't quite as good as the Black Friday price from last year, but it's about $70 lower than the lowest sale price we've seen since then. With four units, you should be able to provide steady coverage for a home of about 8,000 square feet. Read the Netgear Orbi review

Juan Garzón / CNET Eight thousand square feet of coverage more than you need? Then consider this Linksys Velop Tri-Band unit. At a Prime Day sale price of $145, it's a good way to extend an existing system or lay the foundation for a new one that you can expand node by node depending on your needs. On its own, it'll cover a solid 2,000 square feet, and the included Wall Mount accessory will help you place it in the best spot possible. Read the Linksys Velop review

Amazon Just need a decent Wi-Fi 5 router? This popular TP-Link model is more than $40 off for Prime Day. It supports dual-band speeds of up to 1,733Mbps on the 5GHz channel and up to 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz channel, and it supports Alexa and IFTTT, too. And according to the price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, $98 is about $20 less than its previous all-time low. Read more on CNET

Amazon I've yelled at my router a time or two, but this Netgear Orbi Voice model will yell back, thanks to the built-in Alexa smart speaker powered by Harman Kardon audio. I'm not sure that I need an Alexa speaker built into my mesh system, but this thing has a solid average Amazon rating of 4.5 stars from over 7,500 reviews, and $317 is $5 less than the Black Friday deal. And yep, this deal includes an Orbi base unit and the special extender node that doubles as an Alexa speaker, so you'll be good to go as soon as the thing ships. Read more on CNET

Here's another whole-home networking solution on sale for Prime Day: the D-Link COVR AC3900. It's a Wi-Fi 5 router with an extender unit that, when combined, can blanket up to 6,000 square feet in reliable coverage. At the Prime Day price of $120, you'll save $80. Read more on CNET

