If this sounds like you and you're just looking for a good deal on a new router or wireless networking accessory, don't worry, I've got you covered. Here's a running list of what's on sale at a particularly good discount -- I'll keep it updated as Prime Day chugs along. And please know that CNET may get a share of revenue from any purchases made through the links on this page.

CNET Eero's seconed-gen mesh Wi-Fi system is a strong, well-featured performer, but our one main complaint is how expensive it is. Well, that's what Prime Day is for, I suppose, because a 2nd-gen Eero Pro 3-pack is available for just $300 -- $200 less than usual. Read the CNET Review

Netgear Meanwhile, the well-reviewed, Alexa-compatible Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system can be yours with a base unit and 2 plug-in satellite extenders for $195, which is more than $70 off the retail price. This kit can cover up to 5,000 square feet at speeds of up to 2.2 gigabytes per second. Read the CNET Review

Netgear Just need lots of coverage for a big space? At full retail, a Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi system with 4 units sells for $469, but for Prime Day, Amazon is offering it up for just $329. That isn't quite as good as the Black Friday price from last year, but it's about $70 lower than the lowest sale price we've seen since then. With 4 units, you should be able to provide steady coverage for a home of about 8,000 square feet. Read the CNET Review

Juan Garzón / CNET 8,000 square feet of coverage more than you need? Then consider this Linksys Velop Tri-Band unit. At a Prime Day sale price of $145, it's a good way to extend an existing system or lay the foundation for a new one that you can expand node by node depending on your needs. On its own, it'll cover a solid 2,000 square feet, and the included Wall Mount accessory will make it place it in the best spot possible. Read the CNET Review

Amazon Just need a decent Wi-Fi 5 router? This popular TP-Link model is more than $40 off for Prime Day. It supports dual-band speeds of up to 1,733 Mbps on the 5 GHz channel and up to 800 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz channel, and it supports Alexa and IFTTT, too. And according to the price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, $98 is about $20 less than its previous all-time low. Read more on CNET

Amazon I've yelled at my router a time or two, but this Netgear Orbi Voice model will yell back thanks to the built-in Alexa smart speaker powered by Harman Kardon audio. I'm not sure that I need an Alexa speaker built-into my mesh system, but this thing has a solid average Amazon rating of 4.5 stars from over 7,500 reviews, and $317 is $5 less than the Black Friday deal. And yep, this deal includes an Orbi base unit and the special extender node that doubles as an Alexa speaker, so you'll be good to go as soon as the thing ships. Read more on CNET

Here's another whole-home networking solution on sale for Prime Day: The D-Link COVR AC3900. It's a Wi-Fi 5 router with an extender unit that, when combined, can blanket up to 6,000 square feet in reliable coverage. At the Prime Day price of $120, you'll save $80. Read more on CNET