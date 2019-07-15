eBay Crash Sale begins at 11 a.m. ET: Here are the first rival Prime Day deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Ebay hasn't been discreet when it comes to its plans for Prime Day 2019 or throwing shade at Amazon. The company said it'll be ready with hot summer discounts, deals and doorbusters if its rival can't handle the heat. "If Amazon crashes (again), eBay will drop even more can't miss deals on things shoppers actually want, including gaming consoles, smart home tech, backpacks, name brand sunglasses, and more. Stay tuned…" the company said in a press release Friday.

Last year, Amazon's Prime Day hit a speed bump. The mass influx of traffic crashed the site. Ebay plans to go head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day with its Crash Sale. Free shipping included and no membership required. Amazon's Prime Day sale officially kicked off at midnight PT, 3 a.m. ET. eBay's savings start at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET.

The following deal teasers are straight from eBay's PR team. We'll follow up with our own picks once the sale officially begins.

Tech

Google Home Hub (64% off)

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Gaming Console & Dell 23.6" LCD FHD 2 ms Gaming Monitor (28% off)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series Wireless Headphones (40% off)

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (35% off)

LG OLED65C8 65" 4K Smart TV ThinQ (58% off)

Kitchen

Cuisinart GRID-8 5-in-1 Griddle (55% off)

NuWave Brio Digital Air Fryer, 6 Qt, Black (49% off)

SMEG Retro Style 4 Slice Toaster (10% off)

Home

Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit (55% off)

Slumber 1 by Zinus 8" Spring Mattress-In-a-Box (37% off)

Hoover Dual Power Path Max Advanced Pet Carpet Cleaner (46% off)

Fashion and Sportswear

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Sport Watch (50% off)

Adidas Men's EQT Primeknit Shoes (70% off)

Adidas Women's NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes (68% off)

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Tortoise 51mm Sunglasses (42% off)

Michael Kors Jet Crossbody (70% off)

Site-wide sales

Samsung Up to 50% Off

Apple Up to 50% Off

Laptops Under $399

TV & Audio Up to 50% Off

Gaming $40 & Under

Top Rated Vacuums Under $100

adidas Up to 60% off

Diamonds up to 70% off

