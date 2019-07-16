Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Mobile Leer en español

Prime Day 2019 Apple deals: 32GB iPad from $249, $55 off the Beats Solo 3 Wireless and more

Prime Day is offering massive savings on Apple products, including $80 off an iPad.

05-airpods-2nd-generation
Sarah Tew/CNET

We're past the halfway mark on Amazon's two-day Prime Day event. And after the rush of Monday savings, we're excited to see the retail giant still has plenty of Apple deals available on iPads and accessories. 

Amazon didn't always sell Apple products, but the two companies patched things up last September and now Amazon is an official Apple seller. Thinking about investing in AirPods? Is it time for you to get an Apple Watch? Today might be the perfect day. Amazon may not run as many Apple discounts as Best Buy, but here are the best deals we've seen so far.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

See also

Apple iPad 32GB, $249

Save $80
Sarah Tew/CNET

We've seen the entry-level iPad at this price before ($250), but it's about the lowest it gets. The 128GB model is also on sale: it's $329, or $100 off.

$249.00 at Amazon
Read the Apple iPad 2018 review

SOLD OUT: Apple Watch Series 3

$169 (38mm, Space Gray), $199 (42mm, Space Gray), $229 (42mm, Silver Aluminum)
James Martin/CNET

This deal is no longer available.

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a previous-generation product, but it's down to $169 for the 38mm Space Gray version ($110 off) and $199/229 for the Space Gray/Silver Aluminum 42mm version ($110/80 off). These models have GPS but no cellular. The cellular versions start at $299 and are also $80 off.  

See at Amazon
Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review

SOLD OUT: Apple Watch Series 4, $349

(save $50 at Amazon or Best Buy)
Josh Miller/CNET

This deal is no longer available.

Initially limited to Best Buy, Amazon has joined in on discounting the latest version of the Apple Watch. The Series 4 is now at least $50 off for either the 40mm and 44mm versions of the smartwatch, which traditionally start at $399 (40mm aluminum GPS) or $429 (44mm aluminum GPS). The discount applies to a variety of models including those with cellular connectivity or more premium stainless steel casings.

See at Amazon
Read the Apple Watch Series 4 review

SOLD OUT: Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $179

(save $20)
Sarah Tew/CNET

This deal is no longer available.

Amazon has both versions of the latest 2019 AirPods on sale. The model with the wireless charging case is $180 or $19 off, while the version with the standard case is $145 or $14 off. 

See at Amazon
Read the AirPods 2019 review

SOLD OUT: iPad Pro 11-inch 64GB, $675

($124 off)
Apple

This deal is no longer available.

Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at a number of retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo and Walmart. The discount takes $50 off the two lower storage options (64GB and 256GB) with additional discounts available for higher capacity and some cellular models. The $675 starting price isn't the lowest we've seen the current-gen iPad Pro go, but it is still a decent discount on a product that stands to get even better when the iPadOS software update hits in September.

See at Amazon
Read the iPad Pro review

Beats Solo 3 Wireless, $139

($55 off)
Sarah Tew/CNET

Beats popular on-ear wireless headphone, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless is $140 or $55 off its regular price of $195 (its list price is higher but Amazon has been selling it for $195). Available in matter black only. That's about the best price we've seen on it

See at Amazon
Read Beats Solo 3 Wireless review

SOLD OUT: Beats EP wired on-ear headphone, $65

($65 off)
David Carnoy/CNET

This deal is no longer available.

If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. It's a wired on-ear headphone (no Bluetooth), but it sounds quite good for an on-ear headphone. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more.

See at Amazon
Read the Beats EP review

Here are a few other Prime Day deals that rolled out earlier this week and are available right now:

See also
Mentioned Above
Apple AirPods 2019 (Charging Case)
$144
See it
$144 Walmart
See It
$159 Apple
See It
$169 Adorama
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Apple AirPods 2019

Amazon Prime Day

Next Article: The Amazon Prime Day 2019 absolute best tech deals