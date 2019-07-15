Angela Lang/CNET

We're not even halfway through Prime Day: It started early in the morning hours of Monday, July 15 and it runs straight through all day and night of Tuesday, July 16. But one thing's for sure: If you wanted to buy an Amazon device -- a Kindle, a Fire TV streamer, an Echo speaker, a Blink security camera, a Fire tablet or pretty much anything else the megaretailer makes -- it's pretty much all on sale. So if you're an Alexa household, this is a great time to buy.

A few of these have already hit all-time lows, including the all-new Echo Show 5 for $50 and a Fire TV Stick for $15. And the sales aren't just on gear, either -- you can get a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free if you're a Prime subscriber. (Normally the trial is just one month.) And while the current-gen Echo''s $22 price has never been lower, Amazon is also tossing it in at no extra charge with the AmazonBasics Microwave and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, among other bundles. (See below.)

Remember, too, that if you already own an Alexa-capable device, you can already start asking "What are my deals?"

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

This is the lowest price ever for the 2018 Echo Dot, down from $25 earlier. See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is our favorite smart display with Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is pretty new, so it's a surprise to see it on sale already, but this deal is awesome. The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch touchscreen. You can talk to Alexa and it can wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation. See the Amazon Echo Show 5 review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET This early deal is now live. The full-size Echo is 50% off. That's a return to its best price ever. Note that at least one color has sold out, but the heather gray and sandstone models are still available. See the Amazon Echo 2017 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire TV Recast is $100 off on Prime Day, starting at just $130. See the Amazon Fire TV Recast review

Chris Monroe/CNET Another deal exclusively for Prime subscribers, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add them to your shopping cart. Previously the Ring was on sale for $169 all by itself -- the Dot just adds icing to the cake. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-sized Show is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review

Chris Monroe/CNET This is our favorite smart speaker for controlling your smart home. The Echo Plus has the same Alexa capabilities as the rest, it sounds better than other Amazon Echo speakers, and it has a built-in Zigbee hub so it can talk directly to small smart home sensors. With the Plus, you can do away with bulky third party hubs, so the $110 sale price is pretty appealing. Amazon is now bundling in an Amazon Smart Plug for no extra cost as a Prime Day exclusive. The Plus and the Plug make a great smart home starter kit. See the Amazon Echo Plus review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET You can control Amazon's simple microwave with a voice command if you have a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot. Fortunately, for Prime Day, you can buy the Microwave at its normal $60 price, and it comes with a free Dot. Say the word and get your popcorn cooking. See the AmazonBasics Microwave review

The original Ring doorbell is on sale on Prime Day too, in addition to the newer Pro model. If you don't need a slimmer design and 1080p streaming, go with the older Ring instead of the Pro to save yourself some money. See the Ring Video Doorbell review

Prime Day Amazon Fire Tablet deals



Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80 -- an $80 savings. See the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $80, or get two for $140 -- a $120 savings. See the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review

The All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet usually costs $50. During Prime Day it will be just $30. See the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60, or get two for $100 -- a $100 savings. See the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $100, or get two for $180 -- a $120 savings. See the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $150, or get two for $280 -- a $120 savings. Read about the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals



Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85. See the Kindle Paperwhite review

David Carnoy/CNET Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $60. See the Amazon all-new Kindle review

Amazon The Echo Dot Kids Edition will be on sale for $45. It's similar to the regular Echo Dot, but has features and programming just for kids. Read the Echo Dot Kids Edition review

Prime Day home security deals



Ry Crist/CNET Ring's simple, but reliable security system was already reasonably priced. The Prime Day sale makes it a great buy if you want a DIY system monitoring your home. See the Ring Alarm review

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon has sales on all kinds of Ring products for Prime Day, which makes sense as Amazon owns the smart home brand. The outdoor Spotlight cam hangs on your porch and provides reliable lighting and monitoring for your yard. The Spotlight Cam is also easy to set up, making it one of our favorite outdoor cams. The $140 price makes it a steal. See the Ring Spotlight Cam review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Stick Up Cam doesn't stand out from the crowd as well as the Spotlight cam. It's an indoor cam with a wired and wireless version. It's a solid performer, but lacks some of the features of similar security cams. Still, at a discount, it's worth considering. See the Ring Stick Up Cam review

Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. See more

More Prime Day smart home deals



Josh Miller/CNET Both the bundled system and Eero's individual routers will be on sale on Monday. The mesh system in particular creates a seamless network capable of covering a large home. Our main issue with it is the price, which is dramatically less for Prime Day. If you want a mesh Wi-Fi system, this is a good time to grab one. You can also save $100 on an Eero router during Prime Day (pay just $99). See the Eero Wi-Fi System review

Chris Monroe/CNET This deal is not currently available. Our favorite smart thermostat has an Alexa speaker built-in and includes a temperature sensor so you can customize settings based on a specific room. The Ecobee SmartThermostat features better microphones and a sleeker finish than previous versions, and the sale brings the price into the range of less capable competition. See the Ecobee SmartThermostat review

Prime Day Amazon Fire TV deals



Sarah Tew/CNET Save $50 on the Fire TV Cube during Prime Day. It costs just $70. See the Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Sarah Tew/CNET Stream your favorite shows with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa remote -- it's just $15 during Prime Day. See the Fire TV Stick review

Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $80 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. Additionally, you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $175. See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review