Prime Day 2018 back to school bargains aren't just for students

The Amazon Prime Day 2018 countdown continues, with just 4 days left until the 36-hour deal-a-thon starts. And Amazon continues to tease out new deals as the deadline approaches. The company's latest press release highlights what it calls "Back-To-School and Off-To-College Deals for Prime Day" -- but plenty of these offers will be of interest for anyone, whether they're prepping for dorm life or not.

Here are the "Back-To-School Prime Day Deals" Amazon is touting, straight from the company's press release. These offers are more skewed to kids and younger students:

Save up to 40% on select denim styles for kids from Levi's and The Children's Place

Save up to 50% on apparel for kids and baby from Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 30% on office products from AmazonBasics, an Amazon brand

Save up to 30% on Minions and Trolls Binders by Avery

Save 20% on select High Sierra Backpacks

Save up to 30% select STEM toys

Save 30% on everyday essentials from Amazon brands, including Solimo, AmazonFresh, Mama Bear, and Presto!

Save $40 on Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, only $89.99

Save $30 on Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, only $69.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99

And these are what Amazon is calling "Off-To-College Prime Day Deals," though they're actually much more general interest. This list is also straight from Amazon's press release, linked above:

Save up to 50% on apparel for men and women from Amazon brands, including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, Core10 and more

Save up to 40% on select jeans for women and men from Hudson, Lucky and DL1961

Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets

Save on a 32-inch Smart TV, only $129.99

Save on a 40-inch Smart TV, only $194.99

Save up to 40% on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 35% on select monitors, laptops and routers

Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics computer accessories, laminators, bath towels, bedding and more

Save up to 30% on furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, including desks, office chairs, sofas, lamps, rugs and more

Rivet Cove Mid-Century Tufted Sofa, only $499

Save up to 25% on Tuft & Needle mattresses

Save up to 30% on Cozy Sack Bean Bags

Select Loloi Faux Cowhide Rugs, only $119

Save 20% on select Novogratz Rugs

Save 20% on select Modway Casper Chairs

Save on Etekcity Wi-Fi Smart Plugs – works with Alexa

Save on Keurig K-Café and K-Cups

Save on Contigo West Loop Travel Mugs

Note that some of the deals -- "32-inch Smart TV" -- are vague. We'll update and link here or in our master deals list once more specific information is revealed.

