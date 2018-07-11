Prime Day is very much an Amazon-only affair. But just like last year, that's not stopping other retailers from having sales that run concurrent with Amazon's big July 16-17 online blowout. So far, eBay, Newegg and GameStop have announced sales plans, and we expect more stores to join that list soon.

Here are the alternative Prime Day sales we've heard about so far. We'll continue to expand the list as new ones appear.

eBay

eBay has announced plans to reveal "thousands of exclusive deals with free shipping" beginning on Monday, July 16 -- the very date on which Prime Day falls this year. In contrast to Amazon's fourth annual sales bonanza, which is available only to Prime members, eBay's deals will be available to everyone. eBay says it will offer discounts on electronics, home goods, fashion and sports equipment from brands including Apple, Samsung, Adidas, Dyson and KitchenAid.

Newegg

We'll ignore the groan-inducing name of Newegg's mid-July sale -- "FantasTech" -- because there are actually some good deals to be had. The "pre-sale" is already in motion, and here's how Newegg is ramping things up over the course of the week (straight from the company's promotional email):

>> July 11: Save up to 75% on Select Rosewill products, from gaming accessories to small home appliances >> July 12: Save up to $400 on Select ABS gaming machines >> July 13: Buy a $150 Newegg Gift Card and get a free $20 Newegg Promo Gift Card >> July 14 & 15: Open a Newegg Store Credit Card and get a $50 statement credit (new accounts only) >> July 16: from midnight to 11:59 a.m. (PT), shop early-access FantasTech deals, with new deals unlocked every two hours

Once the real sale starts, for instance, you can score the Acer Aspire 5 15-inch laptop for just under $500. That's $200 off its list price, and $100 less than the similar (and CNET budget favorite) Acer Aspire E15 is selling at Amazon right now.

GameStop

If you're looking for new games for your PS4, Xbox One, Switch or PC, GameStop's Game Days Summer Sale is happening now through July 15, with prices on select titles slashed up to 50 percent. Now, you'll want to compare prices with Amazon and others: At $30, Monster Hunter World is no cheaper than it is at Amazon, for instance. But Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) for $30 soundly beats Amazon's $45 price. And the digital version of Red Dead Redemption -- which is 4K optimized on the Xbox One X -- is a downright steal at $10 (versus $20 to $25 for the disc on Amazon).

Whole Foods

A reminder to those of you who've been living under a rock for the past year: Whole Foods is now a fully owned subsidiary of Amazon. And as such, Prime Day is extending into the real-world grocery aisle this year. From July 11 through July 17, Prime members will get a $10 account credit on Amazon for Prime Day when they spend that same amount at Whole Foods Market. Meanwhile, Rewards Visa cardholders with Prime membership will get 10 percent back on up to a total of $400 from July 14 to July 17. In addition, Prime members who are trying the delivery feature from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now will receive $10 off their order when they shop before July 17, and can get $10 to use toward a future order.

