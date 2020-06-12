Pride Month: Celebrate the LGBTQ community at these online events

Alan Schein/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Pride Month, but many celebrations are going to look different this year. Nearly 500 LGBTQ events have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a global list by the European Pride Organizers Association. And some LGBTQ organizations are also choosing to use this time to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

More than 100 LGBTQ leaders and organizations have united to combat racial violence and injustice as Pride Month gets underway, according to an open letter released earlier this month by the Human Rights Campaign.

"We understand what it means to rise up and push back against a culture that tells us we are less than, that our lives don't matter. Today, we join together again to say #BlackLivesMatter and commit ourselves to the action those words require," the letter says.

George Floyd

Ahmaud Arbery

Breonna Taylor

Nina Pop

Tony McDade



These aren't just names on a list -- they're people who were killed simply for being Black in America. We must take action and call out systemic racism at every level.https://t.co/UJPNG4ZiCS — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 2, 2020

As for taking Pride festivities online, one such effort is Global Pride. The European Pride Organizers Association said in April that it'll partner with InterPride and other LGBTQ organizations internationally to host this global online Pride event.

"Every Pride organizer in the world can tell you a story of someone whose life changed when they visited Pride, and so with so many Prides being canceled or postponed, as organizers we felt we had a responsibility to come together and deliver Pride online," Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association, said in a statement.

Moving the celebration to a virtual platform may also give some people the opportunity to participate in Pride for the first time, according to Julian Sanjivan, InterPride co-president and one of the chief organizers of Global Pride. "This means people who aren't out, or who are living in socially conservative countries, can take part."

Global Pride is part of a wave of digital celebrations launching over the course of this month. Here are some of the virtual festivals you can attend.

Global Pride

Hosted by the European Pride Organizers Association and InterPride in partnership with other LGBTQ organizations around the globe, this worldwide virtual event will feature 24 hours of musical performances, speeches from world leaders and messages from human rights activists.

Singer Ava Max, Brazilian pop-star Pabllo Vittar, Australian drag queen Courtney Act, President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada and the first openly gay prince of India, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, are among the many people scheduled to appear.

The event can be streamed on YouTube and the Global Pride website on June 27.

NYC Pride

NYC Pride will be hosting a series of Pride-centered events throughout June. These include a virtual rally on Facebook and YouTube hosted by transgender journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and transgender actor Brian Michael Smith on June 26. Participants can register for free through the portal on the NYC Pride website.

Following the rally, NYC Pride will be partnering with ABC for a special broadcast event on June 28. The event will air on ABC and feature performances from Janelle Monáe, Deborah Cox, Billy Porter, Luísa Sonza and others.

NYC Pride will also be partnering with LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD to present Pride 2020 Dragfest, a three-day digital festival celebrating the LGBTQ community and local drag performers. The virtual performances will run June 19 through June 21 on NYC Pride's and GLAAD's Facebook pages.

Boston Pride

Boston Pride will also be hosting a series of virtual events throughout June, including an online festival and concert on June 13.

Both events can be livestreamed through Boston Pride and participating organizations' and companies' websites and Facebook pages.

LA Pride

Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces the annual Los Angeles Pride parade and festival, will air a 90-minute primetime Pride celebration on local LA station ABC7 on June 13, with an encore presentation June 14.

The celebration will feature local Los Angeles businesses, nonprofits and drag queens, as well as appearances by The Pussycat Dolls, Lee Daniels, Carson Kressley, Lance Bass and Sandra Bernhard, among other celebrities.

San Francisco Pride

San Francisco Pride will host an online celebration and rally on June 27 and June 28. The event will feature live and prerecorded performances, and greetings from LGBTQ community members, elected officials and celebrities.

The event can be livestreamed via San Francisco Pride's website.

Seattle Pride

Seattle Pride will be holding a series of online events the weekend of June 26 through June 28. Each day will be hosted by a different organization.

The event on June 26, called TransPride, will be hosted by the Gender Justice League, a gender and sexuality civil and human rights organization headquartered in Seattle. It'll feature appearances by local and national talent, but the details on who will appear haven't yet been announced.

The event on June 27 will be hosted by PrideFest, the nonprofit known for producing Pride events around the nation. The celebration will feature a 12-hour livestream, including designated hours for families and queer youth. Seattle PrideFest said that in solidarity with the people currently protesting racial injustice, PrideFest will be centering much of its content on black voices and black artists.

On June 28 Seattle Pride will host a virtual village where online attendees can check out "booths" set up by a variety of LGBTQ organizations. The virtual village will also feature musical performances.

To participate in Seattle's weekend of online festivities, you can register for free on the Together for Pride website.

Cincinnati Black Pride

Cincinnati (Cincy) Black Pride will be hosting a series of online events from June 25 to June 28, including a film festival and an award ceremony

The scheduled events aim to celebrate the cultural and social contributions made by black LGBTQ-identifying people, according to Cincy Black Pride's website.

Broadway Plus Pride

The service that creates VIP packages and virtual experiences for Broadway shows, Broadway Plus, is hosting a free online Q&A with LGBTQ actors.

Telly Leung , known for playing Aladdin in Aladdin and Wes in Glee, Sean Green Jr. , who has played both George Washington and Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and recent Tony-nominee Jenn Colella are among the many scheduled to appear.

The Pride-centered Q&A will be held on June 19 at 2pm ET via Zoom. To participate, you can register for free through the Broadway Plus website.

The Trevor Project's Pride Everywhere

The nation's largest crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth, the Trevor Project, has partnered with pop singer Demi Lovato to launch the "Pride Everywhere" campaign.

Instead of hosting a scheduled event, the Trevor Project encourages LGBTQ youth to share photo on social media with the hashtag #PrideEverywhere using the Trevor Project's filter. The Pride campaign aims to celebrate the unity and diversity of the LGBTQ community in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Pride isn't just about parades, it's about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community thrive. It's about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in moments of pain, and creating space to express and celebrate who we are, said Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project in a release last month. "People around the world are staying at home, but we at The Trevor Project believe that no matter where you are, you can still find Pride."