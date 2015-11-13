CNET UK podcast 457: Pricey tablets, Sorkin's views on Steve and Google's run-in with the law

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's giant new iPad Pro is on sale in the UK, and it'll cost you a pretty penny. Senior Editor Andrew Hoyle is joined by Senior Reporter Katie Collins to talk about whether this giant slate is worth the money, and why TalkTalk is handing out freebies to its customers.

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech podcast is why Google's self-driving car was pulled over by traffic police in Mountain View, California. We also speak with Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin about his views on Steve Jobs with his new biopic hitting UK cinemas this weekend. Plus we find out how Microsoft and the BBC are hoping to improve Britain's schools, and we get your thoughts on the best video games of the last five years.

