Cheeps! As we head into the long weekend, here's wishing you and your loved ones a safe and healthy holiday. Looking for a new game to play with the family? Here are my picks for the best outdoor games.

Need a new podcast? Why not check out The Cheapskate Show, which debuted this week. Think of it as an extra helping of deal goodness, as Dave Johnson and I spotlight great bargains, share money-saving tips and more. You can listen right now using the embedded player below, or find it in your preferred podcast app.

On to business. The Google Pixel 3A remains a budget-phone favorite, offering a great camera, a headphone jack and more for a decidedly mid-tier price of $399. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the . That's the lowest price on record. It's available in all three colors: Clearly White, Just Black and Purple-ish. (You can , or $50 less if you activate it with a Big Four carrier.)

You can also get the larger , which represents an even larger savings. (It originally sold for $479.) Could these discounts be signs that a Pixel 4A announcement is imminent? Yes, and in fact you should check out Lynn La's Pixel 4A rumor roundup to learn more.

Of course, those new models would likely come in at the same $399 and $479 starting prices, if not a little higher. And to paraphrase the old saying: A deal in the hand...

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL aren't perfect, though, as they lack key features like wireless charging and water resistance. Those would be deal-breakers for me, though at this price it's hard to expect those kinds of amenities. And the 3A XL still earned a spot on CNET's list of the best budget phones under $500. (With this deal, it's way under.) Read CNET's Pixel 3A review to discover all the pros and cons.

This is quite the savings on a really popular phone, which was already a pretty good deal. Your thoughts?

Get a free print-and-play version of the cooperative board game Pandemic: Hot Zone

Z-Man Games

Fire up the printer and break out the card stock. Z-Man Games just unveiled a print-and-play version of the new game Pandemic: Hot Zone, and you can get it for free.

Specifically, this is Hot Zone - North America, "the first in a series of smaller, more portable versions of the beloved 2008 cooperative game [Pandemic], making it an excellent choice for a free-to-play, at-home demo." It's designed for 2-4 players.

The printables include game rules, a small-footprint game board and all necessary cards. You'll have to BYO tokens, markers and the like, meaning it's time to raid some of your old board games -- or you can use miscellaneous random objects.

