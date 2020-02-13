Presidents Day kitchen deals: Huge price cuts on KitchenAid, Le Creuset, AllClad and more

Deal Savings Price









Presidents' Day is here early, thanks to a slew of sales that are happening before the long weekend has even begun. The three-day weekend has served as a great time to snag some kitchen and home sales, and that's plenty true this year. So far, we're seeing not-to-be-missed bargains on a host of name brand kitchen products -- from Le Creuset to Instant Pot -- with prices so slashed that we've already whipped out our credit cards. Here are some of the best, and make sure to check back often for new deals.

Walmart Instant Pot's name isn't merely associated with the all-in-on pressure cooker. The brand also flaunts this sleek blender, which similarly comes with a slew of programs: Make smoothies, purée ingredients, craft frozen desserts, crush ice, make nut and oat milks and take soup from cold to hot.

Le Creuset Le Creuset's sturdy ceramic baking dishes are down from $90, ready to be filled with vegetables to roast and lasagnas to bake.

Sur La Table Jump on the Le Creuset bandwagon with a colorful enameled cast iron skillet, painted in bold reds, yellows, blues and greens. It's built to handle even the toughest of tasks, from searing steaks to baking cornbread in the oven.

Macy's Upgrade to the All-Clad family with this lovely 12-inch fry pan, which is plenty big to make a trove of scrambled eggs in the morning and a handful of salmon filets at night. The pan comes with a lid, so you don't have to worry about finding one in your collection that fits.