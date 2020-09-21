Presidential debate 2020: How to watch Trump vs. Biden debate live on Sept. 29

Three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate are scheduled to take place before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9 pm. to 10:30 p.m. ET (6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT) at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The debate will run for 90 minutes and comprise six 15-minute segments with no commercial breaks. Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate. Debate topics will be announced prior to the event, but there should be plenty to discuss, from the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires ravaging the country to racial unrest, a struggling economy and a sudden Supreme Court vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

How can I watch the debate on TV or online?

The debate will be shown live on every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN. You'll also be able to stream the debate live on YouTube.

What is the full debate schedule?

There will be three presidential debates between Trump and Biden and one vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris over the next four weeks.

First presidential debate

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29 Location: Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Chris Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday

Vice presidential debate

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Wednesday, Oct. 7 Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Susan Page, USA Today Washington Bureau chief

Second presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 15 Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN

Third presidential debate

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22 Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT)

9-10:30 p.m. ET (6-7:30 p.m. PT) Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent

Why only one moderator per debate?

In previous years, two or three people shared moderator duties for the debates. With the coronavirus pandemic this year, there will be a single moderator at each debate to reduce the number of people in the room.

How can I watch the first presidential debate without cable?

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch the debate with a live-TV streaming service. All of the services listed below carry the major networks and cable news channels. If you want to watch the debate on a particular local network, you can check if each service carries it in your area with the links below.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the debate on ABC, CBS, Fox or NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and Fox but none of its plans include ABC or CBS. The Blue plan also includes popular cable news channels such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including Fox News and MSNBC but not CNN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes the four major networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC -- along with popular cable news channels including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.