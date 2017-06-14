Trump to nominate FCC commissioner who backs net neutrality

Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has reportedly nominated net neutrality advocate Jessica Rosenworcel to return as an FCC commissioner, according to multiple sources.

President Trump is reported to have signaled his intentions on Tusday night for Rosenworcel to fill the open Democratic slot, Recode wrote.

Rosenworcel is an advocate for net neutrality and originally served under President Obama from 2012 until 2016, and reportedly left her position as the Senate was unable to extend her position.

Net neutrality is the idea that internet traffic is treated equally and internet service providers can't prioritize some traffic over others. The FCC's current leader, Republican Chairman Ajit Pai, wants to roll back net neutrality rules.