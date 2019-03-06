President Trump refers to Tim Cook as 'Tim Apple'

Steven Musil/CNET

Sure, Tim Cook is one of the most recognizable figures in the business world. After all, he's chief executive officer of Apple, a company frequently at the top of the list of most valuable US companies by market capitalization.

He's almost synonymous with the company, handpicked by Apple co-founder to be his successor seven years ago. But that doesn't mean he's changed his last name to reflect his allegiance to the company.

But maybe that's the impression President Donald Trump had Wednesday. During an introduction at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board lauding Cook for the work he's done in American commerce, the president referred to Cook as "Tim Apple" while the two were sitting side by side.

"We're going to be opening up the labor forces because we have to. We have so many companies coming in," Trump said. "People like Tim -- you're expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to do right from the beginning. I used to say, 'Tim, you gotta start doing it here,' and you really have you've really put a big investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much,Tim Apple."

Apple -- the company, that is -- didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reference appears about 1 hour 3 minutes into the following clip: