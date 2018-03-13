President Trump floats military 'Space Force' idea

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

Which branch of the US military would you like to enlist in? Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or Coast Guard? How about the Space Force instead?

While addressing Marines at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California on Tuesday, President Donald Trump offered up the idea of a military branch called the Space Force.

"Our new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain just like the land, air and sea," he said. He then suggested the US might have to start a "Space Force," which was met with chuckles from the audience.

NBC News posted a clip of the speech to Twitter.

President Trump addresses Marines in California:



"We're doing a tremendous amount of work in space, and I said, maybe we need a new force. We'll call it the 'Space Force.'" pic.twitter.com/Ed3KiOKVSk — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 13, 2018

The NBC tweet has already been met with some jokes about intergalactic buddy-cop films and a classic meme showing Star Trek's Captain Picard performing a face-palm.

"Space Force" may sound like a low-budget sci-fi film, but the concept of a space-focused military branch isn't new. There is already an Air Force Space Command with a mission "to provide resilient and affordable space and cyberspace capabilities for the Joint Force and the Nation."

Naturally, Twitter was pretty excited about the idea and quickly dropped references to everything from George Lucas and Star Wars to Mel Brooks' comedy "Spaceballs."

tfw you hear the president pitching his exciting new idea about an outer space "Force" pic.twitter.com/FGNWKUx5hP — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 13, 2018

NEW video of the policy development process for Trump's #SpaceForce --> pic.twitter.com/Lhr2Y8Yucc — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 13, 2018

The battle for Mars between Elon Musk's space mercenaries and Trump's Space Force is going to be tremendous. — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) March 13, 2018

this is my friend, he died fighting with the space force, please retweet to show respect to the troops and honor his memory pic.twitter.com/WKjOfbnVDC — TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) March 13, 2018

The crowning glory of Twitter's contribution to the discussion is probably this hastily made Space Force logo:

Offical new logo for the United States Space Force 😭 pic.twitter.com/Y2REl5OhrU — YMS 🇸🇴 (@YazMeanSaid) March 13, 2018

