President Trump expected to sign executive order about social media on Thursday

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Thursday about social media, according to tweets by several White House reporters on Wednesday. The expected move comes after Twitter fact checked Trump's mail-in ballot tweets for containing "potentially misleading misinformation."

No other details about what the executive order will contain have been released. The White House referred CNET to "pool reports" about the executive order.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said in a tweet that Twitter "has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct" and that "big action" would follow. He didn't specify what this action would be but White House reporters for The New York Times, PBS and CNN tweeted on Wednesday that the president will sign an executive order "pertaining to social media" tomorrow.

On the flight back to Washington, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters President Trump is going to sign some kind of executive order on social media. No further details appear to have been offered, but it comes after he lashed out over fact checks on his tweets. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 27, 2020

White House says Trump will sign an executive order "pertaining to social media" tomorrow, but provides no details on what it might say or do. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 27, 2020

The expected action by Trump highlights how tensions between some of the world's largest social media companies and conservatives are heating up amid their efforts to crack down on misinformation. Twitter and other social media companies have repeatedly denied they suppress conservative speech.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted to his more than 80 million followers that "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-in-Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent," a claim that has been debunked by fact-checkers and news organizations. He continued his remarks in another tweet, stating that it will be a "Rigged Election." In a rare move, Twitter then added a label to Trump's two tweets because they contained "potentially misleading information about voting processes."

A label appears under both tweets that reads: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots." Clicking on the warning notice directs people to a page explaining that fact-checkers say there isn't any evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.

Twitter, Google and Facebook declined to comment. Snap and TikTok didn't immediately respond. It's unclear if the executive order has been finalized yet.