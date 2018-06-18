CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sci-Tech

Trump announces Space Force, America's military presence in space

The president says the Space Force would be the sixth branch of the US armed forces.

U.S. President Trump meets North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un In Singapore

President Trump at the recent US-North Korea summit.

 Republic of Singapore/Getty Images

"It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space, we must have American dominance in space," President Donald Trump said at a meeting of the National Space Council on Monday.

On live TV, Trump directed the Department of Defense to create the Space Force as the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. CBS News posted a clip of the announcement on Twitter, which you can watch below.

Trump previously floated the idea of a Space Force when addressing US Marines in March. "My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain," he said. He told them he was thinking about creating a "Space Force" similar to the US Air Force -- the audience chuckled.

But today it became apparent that his Space Force is real.

Still, not everyone on the internet is taking it seriously.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: NASA's next mission will study the heart of Mars
2:43
US Tech Policy
Next Article: JPEG XL could let you pack twice as many photos into your phone