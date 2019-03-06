Prep for next Halloween with the Digital Decorating Kit Plus for $100

AtmosFX

It may seem crazy to start thinking about Halloween right now, but this is worth a look. Every year I write about AtmosFX and its supercool spooky animations, which you can project into a window or doorway or even onto a freestanding yard figure.

Of course, you need not only the animations, but also a projector and some sheer material to hang in a window. All that can add up. AtmosFX sells a kit, but it's pricey.

Not today. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the AtmosFX Digital Decorating Kit Plus is just $99.99. Regular price: $299.99.

Now for the bad news: US shipping will run you about $30. Ugh. I know. But it's still a very solid deal on something you're likely to use for many, many Halloweens to come.

And, of course, you can use the projector for other things as well, as it has an HDMI input and 1,280x768-pixel native resolution (so pretty close to 720p).

These won't last long; grab one while you can!

