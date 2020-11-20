CNET también está disponible en español.

Prep for a socially distanced Thanksgiving feast with these meal-delivery codes

Kick back, relax, skip the family drama and let Thanksgiving dinner take care of itself with these takeout savings.

Like everything in 2020, Thanksgiving will look very different this year due to the pandemic. But interacting with friends and family members over Zoom has one big upside: They won't be able to see or judge what you're eating. That means tacos, pad thai and shawarma are now acceptable pairing with turkey, if not a replacement altogether. To that end, we've gathered some top food and grocery delivery deals so you don't need to worry about dinner and focus on staying healthy and safe.

DoorDash

Get 50% off your first order with code NOV50US
DoorDash

Available to new customers only, get 50% off your first DoorDash order when you use code NOV50US. Maximum discount of $20.

Drizly

Save $5 on alcohol delivery with the code DRIZLYDEAL
Drizly

Get beer, wine and liquor delivered right to your door and save $5 on your next Drizly order of $30 or more. Use code DRIZLYDEAL. Available only to new customers and only in these states: California, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wyoming. Some exclusions may apply. See site for complete details.

GrubHub

25% off orders with the code AFF25
GrubHub

Get 25% off your first GrubHub order of $15 or more when you apply code AFF25. Valid for new customers only. The code may require you to download its mobile app to use.

Seamless

$7 off orders over $12 with the code AFF7
Seamless

New customers can get $7 off their next order of $12 or more using code AFF7.

Postmates

Get $100 delivery fee credit with code SAVE100
Postmates

New Postmate users can skip the delivery fees by signing up with code SAVE100 and get $100 in credits . Current users can try their luck with code 100PROMO.

