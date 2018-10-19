Preorders for the Asus ROG gaming phone go live in the US

Josh Miller/CNET

The Asus ROG Phone is now available for preorders in the US on Amazon and the Asus website.

Asus announced the gaming phone in June, and then revealed its availability at an Oct. 18 event. The ROG Phone is designed for gamers who want to take their mobile gaming to the next level. It comes with gaming-centric features like its "AirTrigger" side buttons, attachable side controllers, TwinView dock and cooling fan.

And the phone's beefy specs should also help you step up your game. Specs include:

6-inch AMOLED 1080p display, with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

Dual-SIM compatibility

8GB of RAM

4,000mAh battery



Side mounted USB-C port and headphone jack (so you can hold the phone in horizontal mode without the wires getting in the way)



8-megapixel front camera, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual rear cameras



These specs come at a price, though. The Asus ROG Phone costs $900 for the variant with 128GB of storage and $1,100 for the variant with 512GB.

The Asus ROG Phone will be released on Oct. 29. If you preorder now, Asus estimates the phone will be delivered on Oct. 30.