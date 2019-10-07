James Martin/CNET

Last week, Amazon unveiled a boatload of new products, including an Echo Dot smart speaker with a built-in clock. If that was an "aha" moment for you, as in, "Aha! Now it's the perfect smart speaker for my nightstand," I've got good news: It's already on sale. And it hasn't even shipped yet.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering preorders of the third-gen Echo Dot with Clock for $49.99. "Regular" price (though I'm not sure if that description really qualifies given how new this is): $59.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The new Dot is virtually identical to the old Dot, save for the LED clock embedded in the side. Needless to say, that makes it a more compelling choice for your bedside table.

However, if your goal is simply to add smart speakers to more rooms, here's another deal to consider: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals (via Rakuten) has a Google Home Mini two-pack for $45.89 with promo code SAVE15. The Minis retail for $49 apiece, though as with the Dot, sales are common.

Now for the final wrinkle: Google is holding its product launch next week (Oct. 15), and there's an excellent chance new Minis will be on the menu.

Still, as it stands right now, the Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Dot, and probably the preferred choice if you're an Android user. Plus: You get two for less than the price of one.

Decisions, decisions. Your thoughts?

