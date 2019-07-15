Prime Day jaw dropper: premium Vitamix blender is slashed under $180

I'm glad I've got your attention. This is one of the best Prime Day Kitchen Deals your going to see...while it lasts, anyway. We all know how amazing Vitamix blenders are (right?) and right now one of their premium models, the Vitamix 5200 is on major Prime Day discount at half off its original price of $270 down to just $180.

As the proud owner of a Vitamix myself, I can say I honestly truly don't know what I'd do without it. For fast, perfect smoothies, frozen drinks, easy weeknight meals like sauces and soups (it blends so hard it will even heat a soup while it does), the Vitamix uses cutting-edge tech to deliver on its promise of the perfect blend at a rate that still astounds me. The Explorian has a large 64-ounce container too for batches of any size and is perfect for a family, someone who does lots of entertaining or meal prep.

Amazon The sports a large 64-ounce container for any size batch or blend. And the durable "aircraft-quality" stainless steel blades are ready to handle anything you can throw at them. A Vitamix like this can blend cold soup ingredients so hard they heat and turn grain into flour without blinking an eye.



