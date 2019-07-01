Pre-Prime Day sale: The Echo Dot for $24.99, Fire TV Recast for $129.99

Sarah Tew/CNET

Pardon me while I throw my crystal ball out the window. Because I thought I had this whole Prime Day thing figured out: Sales on Amazon gear must be over until Prime Day kicks off on July 15, right?

Nope. As of this morning, the Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR is on sale for $129.99, a full $100 off the regular price and by far the lowest it's ever been.

Meanwhile, the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot continues to sell for $24.99, which is 50% off the list price and the lowest it's been since Black Friday.

I don't get it. Where does this leave these these products for Prime Day? Could the Recast be priced even lower? Seems unlikely. And will Amazon merely drop the Dot to $24.99 again, in which case, yawn?

Amazon works in mysterious ways, no question. In any case, the larger second-gen Echo is on sale as well: $69.99. That's not the lowest price to date. It was $64.99 just a couple weeks ago.

So, yeah -- I have no idea. I'll just say that these are undeniably good deals, especially on the Recast. Read CNET's Amazon Fire TV Recast review to learn more about this cord cutter-friendly DVR.

Here are more smart shopping tips for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Mentioned Above Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation, Charcoal) $24 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.