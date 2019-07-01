Pre-Prime Day sale: The Echo Dot for $24.99, Fire TV Recast for $129.99

Pardon me while I throw my crystal ball out the window. Because I thought I had this whole Prime Day thing figured out: Sales on Amazon gear must be over until Prime Day kicks off on July 15, right?
Nope. As of this morning, the Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR is on sale for $129.99, a full $100 off the regular price and by far the lowest it's ever been.
Meanwhile, the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot continues to sell for $24.99, which is 50% off the list price and the lowest it's been since Black Friday.
I don't get it. Where does this leave these these products for Prime Day? Could the Recast be priced even lower? Seems unlikely. And will Amazon merely drop the Dot to $24.99 again, in which case, yawn?
Amazon works in mysterious ways, no question. In any case, the larger second-gen Echo is on sale as well: $69.99. That's not the lowest price to date. It was $64.99 just a couple weeks ago.
So, yeah -- I have no idea. I'll just say that these are undeniably good deals, especially on the Recast. Read CNET's Amazon Fire TV Recast review to learn more about this cord cutter-friendly DVR.
Here are more smart shopping tips for Amazon Prime Day 2019.
