Pre-Prime Day sale: The new AirPods with wireless charging case are $180 at Amazon (save 10%)

Prime Day isn't expected until mid-July, but Amazon has its best-ever deal on Apple's second-gen AirPods -- with wireless charging case -- right now. Normally, the AirPods and wireless charging case combo sells for $199 (£199, AU$319). Now, Amazon is offering it for $180. Note that your package may not ship immediately. Amazon says that the AirPods will be back in stock on June 25.
The big deal: The second-gen AirPods with the wireless charging case now cost $180.
For context: The base model second-gen AirPods, which come with the regular Lightning-connector charging case, remain priced at $160.
And: Amazon has a $10 discount on the standalone wireless charging case. Usually, priced at $80, it now costs $70.
The second-gen AirPods features a few minor but worthwhile improvements over the original including always-on voice recognition and the long-awaited wireless charging case. Like the previous model, they're a top-notch headset for making calls, indoors and out. Apple's new H1 chip also allows for super-fast connections with all of your Apple devices, rock-solid wireless connectivity, and an hour more talk time.
It's worth noting that this isn't the first Amazon headphone deal we've seen this week. And given that we're likely just a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day -- we expect it to kick off on or around July 15 -- we're confident that more deals are on the way. In fact, we're already keeping a close eye on deals on PC and laptops and TVs and media streamers.
