Pre-Prime Day headphone deal: V-Moda Crossfade Wireless is still under $100

Prime Day doesn't arrive until July 15 and 16, but Amazon still has some decent deals on deck in the meantime. One of the notable ones that's still available is the the first-generation V-Moda Crossfade Wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphone. It lists for $200, but since June 17, the black model has been discounted to $100 on Amazon. (It was $155.74 on Amazon before the sale). That's the lowest price we've seen on it.

This model came out in late 2015 and comes with removable shields on the earcups that can be swapped out for new shields that you purchase separately.

I gave high marks to the Crossfade Wireless when I reviewed it. V-Moda made some small improvements to 2017's Crossfade Wireless 2, which I rated even higher (its earpads are better). The most recent version of that headphone is called the Crossfade Wireless 2 Codex and it costs $350.

