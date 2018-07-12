Pre-Prime Day deal, today only: UE Wonderboom wireless speaker is just $50

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bluetooth speakers have become totally commoditized, but if you want good sound quality and durability you need to still pay up. Except for today: Amazon is offering the awesome UE Wonderboom for just $50. This softball-sized Bluetooth speaker delivers great sound for its size, and it's not only waterproof -- it floats.

Normally $99, it's been widely discounted for the past few weeks for $60 to $65. But $50 is the lowest price we've seen -- though that discount is limited to the deep blue and midnight blue colors. Just don't get this one if you need an aux-in -- it's wireless only. Read the CNET review of the UE Wonderboom.

Prefer something with a bit more oomph? The Wonderboom's sibling speakers aren't a "deal of the day," but they've been nicely discounted in recent weeks, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET

UE Boom 2, $99 at Amazon ($80 off): For years, the UE Boom and its sequel, the Boom 2, have been our go-to choice for wireless speaker sound quality -- but that came at a premium $199 price (since reduced to $180). Now this waterproof wonder is up to $80 off in some color combinations. Read the CNET review of the UE Boom 2.

CNET

UE Blast, $107 at Amazon ($73 off): The Blast is basically a Boom 2 that adds the Alexa voice assistant to the mix, with Wi-Fi capability in addition to standard Bluetooth. Yes, it only has a 3-star review on Amazon, but that's probably because many of those reviews hit before the recent firmware update that added voice control for Spotify to the mix.

This speaker was $230 when it first debuted last year, but has since been marked down to $180 -- but you can buy it now for just over $100. That's just $8 for Alexa compatibility (versus the Boom 2), whether you use it or not. Read the CNET review of the UE Blast.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $30: OK, this isn't a UE speaker. But if you want to get a great-sounding, water-resistant model in the under-$30 range, you can't do better than this one. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.

Now Playing: Watch this: The UE Wonderboom may be small but it plays big

Originally published on June 25.

Update, July 12: Added new deals.

