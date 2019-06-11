Pre-Prime Day deal: The Amazon Echo is only $65

Amazon

Although Amazon Prime Day doesn't arrive until next month, Amazon is already offering Prime Day-caliber deals on many of its products.

My favorite so far: The Amazon Echo show is on sale for $64.99. It normally sells for $99.99, and although discounts are common, this is only the second time it has dipped this low.

Why get the Echo when the Echo Dot is currently on sale for $29.99? Simple: The full-size Echo is just a bigger, better-sounding smart speaker, one that's loud enough to fill a room with music. The Dot all but demands to be paired with an external speaker.

Read CNET's Amazon Echo review to learn more. And if you're not sure whether this is the right option for you, we've also got tips on deciding which Echo smart speaker to buy. (Just to really muddy the waters, I'll note that there's another amazing sale still running: The Google Home Hub for $65. It won't deliver quite the same sound quality, but it has a screen!)

Could the Echo's price drop even lower on Prime Day? Honestly, I'd be surprised, though I suppose Amazon might offer it for as low as $60. If you don't want to wait, this is already an unequivocally great deal at $65.

