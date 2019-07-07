Prime Day is still a week away, but Amazon is already priming the pump with some big deals. The latest one is a whopping 50% off the current-generation Echo Speaker. That means you can snag one for just $50 -- that's the lowest price since it was first released in October 2017, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel.
Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
This price cut is for today only -- Sunday, July 7. And it applies to 3 of the 4 colors -- the walnut version costs $70 (still 30% off the list price). Will the Echo's price drop any further once Prime Day officially starts on Monday, July 15? It's anybody's guess, but it's hard to say you got a bad deal if you're getting half off a current-gen model.
That said, if $50 is too rich for your blood, the Echo Dot is also still on sale for just $25.
Expect a deluge of additional deals and teaser events -- like Wednesday's Taylor Swift concert -- as Amazon ratchets up the hype machine for next week's megasale.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Pre-Prime Day deal: Full-size Echo speaker is just $50 (today only)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.