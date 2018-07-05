Pre-Prime day deal: Amazon Fire TV 4K streamer from QVC for $45

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hey Cheeps, Rick is still on vacation for the few more days, but he'll be back in this space soon. In the meantime, the rest of the CNET crew will be doing our best to fill his shoes, finding the best deals we can.

Unless you've been living under a deals rock for the last week or so, you know Amazon's big Prime Day sales event happens on Monday, July 16. Amazon typically fills its virtual isles with Amazon devices at steep discounts, but if you need a new 4K media streamer now, today's deal from QVC (via slickdeals) is better than any Amazon price we've seen.

The Amazon Fire TV pendant-style 4K HDR streamer is available for just $44.96 with free shipping. That price is for new customers who use the coupon code "FIVE4U" at checkout. If you've already shopped at QVC or just don't want to sign up for an account, you can grab the Fire TV without the code for $49.96.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

For comparison, Amazon's current price on Fire TV is $70, and the lowest it's been to date is $50. Sure Amazon could discount it further on Prime Day but there's no telling for sure, and we wouldn't be surprised if Amazon reserved its best deals for the newer Fire TV Cube instead.

In my review I liked a lot of stuff about non-Cube Fire TV, in particular its voice capabilities thanks to Alexa. If you already have an Echo Dot or other Alexa speaker you can stream stuff and control some aspects of your TV hands-free, without having to pick up the remote. Overall I still prefer Roku, but at this price the Fire TV is a great alternative for 4K HDR TV owners who love Alexa.