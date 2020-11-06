Pre-Black Friday deals at Office Depot are on right now: Save on all Lenovo PCs and monitors

Deal Savings Price





Black Friday is still weeks away, yet it's also here with a vengeance -- it's the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle of holiday sales. How do we know? Because it's not just Best Buy and Walmart anymore. Everyone is getting in on the sales, including Office Depot. From now through Saturday, Nov. 7, or while supplies last, the retailer is having a sale on its entire inventory of Lenovo PCs and monitors.

There are about two dozen laptops, desktops and monitors in Home Depot's sale, and you can browse the if you're so inclined. But I've already taken a look and here are the most interesting deals you can get right now:

Lenovo This Lenovo IdeaPad S340 comes equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS full HD (1920x1080-pixel) display, is powered by an Intel Core i7, and has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It usually sells for $780, but is just $570 through Saturday.

Lenovo Lenovo's IdeaCentre 510A desktop PC is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 3.0GHz processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It also has an increasingly rare DVD burner, as well as a 7-in-1 media card reader. Usually priced at $900, you can get it for $680 through Saturday.

Lenovo This Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is powered by an Intel Core i5, has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display is a full HD IPS screen, pushing 1920x1080 pixels. Usually priced at $620, you can get it for $470 through Saturday.

