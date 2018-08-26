A mass shooting broke out during a Madden 19 tournament Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office so far reporting four fatalities and multiple injuries.
The suspected shooter, identified only as a white man, is dead at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference, adding that authorities didn't believe there were any additional suspects.
Social media quickly flooded with prayers, thoughts and condolences in reaction to the news.
EA Sports, which develops and sanctioned the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter that it's aware of the tragic incident and sent out sympathies.
NFL player Tim Tebow sent out prayers for Jacksonville, his hometown.
CBS News tweeted out a video interview with a contestant heading to the competition.
And many other people and video game-related organizations offered general thoughts and prayers on Sunday, including a #PrayerForJacksonville hashtag.
Discuss: Prayers flood social media after shooting at Madden tournament
