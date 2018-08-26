Prayers flood social media after shooting at Madden tournament

EA Sports

A mass shooting broke out during a Madden 19 tournament Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office so far reporting four fatalities and multiple injuries.

The suspected shooter, identified only as a white man, is dead at the scene, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference, adding that authorities didn't believe there were any additional suspects.

Social media quickly flooded with prayers, thoughts and condolences in reaction to the news.

EA Sports, which develops and sanctioned the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter that it's aware of the tragic incident and sent out sympathies.

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018

NFL player Tim Tebow sent out prayers for Jacksonville, his hometown.

Praying for my city of Jacksonville! — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 26, 2018

CBS News tweeted out a video interview with a contestant heading to the competition.

"It could have been me," says contestant, who was on his way to Madden tournament where deadly mass shooting happened in Jacksonville, Florida. https://t.co/36ovApFjQk pic.twitter.com/yjBDGCvuOn — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2018

And many other people and video game-related organizations offered general thoughts and prayers on Sunday, including a #PrayerForJacksonville hashtag.

Our hearts are with the people and gamers in Jacksonville, Florida today. — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 26, 2018

Esports as one today. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by today's tragedy in Jacksonville, Florida. — PSG Esports (@PSGeSports) August 26, 2018

Prayers up to Jacksonville — JEAN CLAUDE (@CardoGotWings) August 26, 2018

thoughts and prayers to EA fans, players and everyone in Jacksonville FL. — luni (@nygiantsfan1982) August 26, 2018

#PrayForJacksonville For something as terrible as this to happen here is heartbreaking. I was at the Landing yesterday. My thoughts go out to those who are affected.💔 — Anna Ceballos (@ceball249) August 26, 2018

My heart goes out to people at the Madden event in Jacksonville. People just trying to enjoy a game series they love at a fun competition. Awful and infuriating that this stuff can happen. 💜 — Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) August 26, 2018

My heart goes out to those involved in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting. 💕 — Holly Q (@HollyQM13) August 26, 2018

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.