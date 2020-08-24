New Powerpuff Girls live-action series headed to The CW

Cartoon Network

What the world needs now is the kind of superhero that spreads joy and giggles while battling bad guys. And it looks like the little girl superheroes known as The Powerpuff Girls could be up for the challenge.

The popular animated series that ran on Cartoon Network from 1998 to 2005 is back, but this time as a live-action series. According to reports on Monday, a live-action version of the cartoon series is in development at The CW. (Disclosure: The CW is partly owned by ViacomCBS, parent company of CNET.)

The new series will follow Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup as disillusioned twenty-somethings who are now a bit resentful that they spent their childhood fighting crime instead of having fun.

In the original animated Powerpuff Girls series (created by Craig McCracken), Professor Utonium accidentally creates the kid superheroes Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup by combining sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X.

Heather Regnier (iZombie) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are on board to write and produce the new series. Greg Berlanti (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Sarah Schechter (Stargirl), and David Madden will executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce.



