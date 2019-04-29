Powerbeats Pro preorders start Friday, May 3

David Carnoy/CNET

Starting this Friday, May 3, you'll be able to plunk down your $250 for Beats' Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones on either Apple's site or Beats'.

But you'll only be able to get them in black within the coming weeks. The ivory, moss and navy models won't be available until summer, according to the fine print on Beats' site.

The Powerbeats Pro share some DNA with Apple's AirPods -- Apple owns Beats -- including the H1 chip for Bluetooth 5 connectivity and Siri. But unlike the AirPods, wireless charging isn't in their genes.

9to5Mac says that in addition to preorders beginning May 3, shipping will start May 10.

Look for our full review when they're available.