Power Rangers' first NFT lets you redeem for a darker-style Megazord

Hasbro

Hasbro is entering the NFT space by launching its first Power Rangers NFT, which can be used to redeem a special edition of the Dino Megazord.

Revealed Friday during Hasbro's Pulse Con, the collection of Power Rangers NFTs will be offered initially to Hasbro Pulse premium members at 1 p.m. PT Friday in Hasbro's store, followed by a public release an hour later. The NFTs are expected to be available through Sunday and will allow customers who purchase one to redeem it for a darker version of the Power Rangers Megazord called the Lightning Collection Zord Acension Project Special Edition Dino Megazord.

Pricing wasn't initially revealed for the NFTs, and those who get one can redeem for the figure between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 using the Worldwide Asset eXchange platform.

The NFT reveal comes after Hasbro announced a $120 Lord Zedd role-play helmet that's also available for preorder Friday for a spring release.