Power Rangers Dino Fury's new Gold Ranger is Jordon Fite

Hasbro

Actor Jordon Fite is joining Power Rangers Dino Fury later this season as the show's Gold Ranger, and in doing so is the first African-American actor to join a Power Rangers team as its sixth member.

The tradition of an extra member joining the core Power Ranger team traces back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when actor Jason David Frank debuted as Green Ranger Tommy Oliver. Fite's character of Aiyon will likely get a similar showcase debut when he arrives.

Aiyon within the series will also be an alien from the same planet as Red Ranger Zayto (played by Russell Curry), and is described by Hasbro as a fun-loving Ranger who doesn't always play by the rules. His dinosaur will be the Mosasaur and his giant Zord will be named the Mosa Razor Zord.

The announcement about Fite came as part of Friday's Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest livestream, which featured other reveals from Hasbro including a self-transforming Transformers Optimus Prime.

Hasbro

Fite spoke with CNET over email about the reveal, his audition and what fans can expect from him going forward. Also throughout the Q&A are images of Fite as well as from the seventh episode of Power Rangers Dino Fury, titled Stego Search, which will spotlight Black Ranger Javi (Chance Perez) when the theft of his keytar will force him to open up to his teammates.

CNET: Congrats on joining as the Gold Dino Fury Ranger! I previously spoke with your castmates about the auditioning process [amid] the pandemic -- how was auditioning different, and how long did your process take?

Fite: Thank you! Thank you! I started acting during the pandemic so the audition process for this show wasn't different for me because I had only done virtual audition tapes up to this point. However, everything else I experienced during this long process was a first-time experience for me! Especially with the long callback process.

As far as how long it took, I got my first audition for Power Rangers in March and didn't get my second one until I think July! I thought they must have chosen someone else. I was surprised to get a callback that long after the first audition. I believe I had about three more callbacks in August, plus a couple of Zoom meetings with the producers, and then they flew me to LA to meet with the team in person and ask a few last important questions, which I was excited and prepared for but nervous as this was my first time being flown in for a callback with the head of a production! The entire callback process was an amazing experience and I'm so grateful for this opportunity!

Hasbro

CNET: The Power Ranger nation is a bit sleuthy and a few blogs and Reddit reported your casting before it was ready to be confirmed. What was it like watching early fan reaction during the months that the news had to stay secret?

Fite: Oh my, so keeping this a secret from September of last year till yesterday was honestly the hardest thing I've ever done in my life! PR Nation has been making Instagram/Twitter posts, YouTube videos, etc., about me joining the team. I think I've seen every post and YouTube video there is about the reveal! I really appreciate them and can't wait to communicate with them! And of course, I love the support but it was hard to stay quiet while getting that amount of attention.

Then once I got to New Zealand and was around the other cast 24/7 my head just wanted to explode sometimes!! We would either be on set, traveling, or out to eat and when they took pictures I would always have to leave the table, leave from around the group or take the picture for them! I could never be in the picture with them but they are my family so I really wanted to! When I couldn't be in photos I would always have to tell myself to suck it up and deal with it, and remind myself that I'm the new Gold Power Ranger, Jordon Fite! Ha! Soon the world will know!

And I can't wait for everyone to meet Aiyon because he's so funny and .... a little insider information ... he doesn't like to play by the rules! Ha! I have to say I can personally relate to Aiyon and it's been so fun to play him! But yes, I have to admit it's been one of the hardest things I've ever had to do is to stay undercover, ha!

And here's a little more insider information that Ranger Nation doesn't know ... there were a couple of times that the cast and I did record videos and they forgot that I wasn't revealed yet and they almost posted them on their stories! Talk about a full panic before they hit post! Thankfully nothing was released because we know our loyal and faithful and I might even say amazing detectives, the Ranger Nation would have caught them! Ha!

I want to give a shout out to our Ranger Nation fans, and to the millions of fans on my TikTok! I hope they all know how much all of the Power Rangers love them and are truly grateful for them! Sincerely, thank you for your support and love! We appreciate you!

Hasbro

CNET: You are the first African American actor to join the Power Rangers as a sixth Ranger in the history of the franchise. What are your feelings about that milestone?

Fite: It's already an honor being a part of this great franchise! But to be the first African American sixth Ranger is beyond a privilege, I'm truly humbled. When Ranger Nation first told me this, I had to just take a moment to myself and realize what I've accomplished and just how big, and important this is! My feelings were and still are all over the place!!

I'm so grateful for everyone who's blazed the path before me and helped to make this possible for me. This is just such a deep honor. I can't wait for boys and girls who look like me to see me, the Gold Ranger, and realize that anything is possible! They can go after their dreams and make them happen! I hope to be a role model for them, and to help continue opening more doors and helping lead the way for everyone.

Hasbro

CNET: Have you had a chance to talk to any of the previous sixth Rangers from the Power Rangers alumni community?

Fite: No, I haven't spoken with any of the previous sixth Rangers, but hopefully that will change real soon now that I'm revealed!

But I have spoken to Gold Ranger [actor] Abraham Rodriguez (who played Nate) from last season's Power Rangers Beast Morphers. He offered me great advice with the show and talked about how amazing and supportive all of the Power Rangers fans are!

I'm so happy to be a part of Power Rangers! I'm equally excited about the opportunity I have to be a leader and role model for young kids, and all the good I can do and the change I can make by being a Gold Ranger! I'm so appreciative for this opportunity, and I want to make the most out of it!

CNET: What was it like suiting up for the first time?

Fite: Wow! How does one describe this honor? It's definitely a feeling that I'll never forget!! It felt unreal!! I had to slap myself a couple of times to see if I was awake or not and if this was really happening!! Ha, I'm kidding but when I put that suit on for the first time it was like a dream coming true from my childhood fantasies of becoming a Power Ranger!

I've always loved the Power Rangers and have looked up to them, and dreamed of becoming one, and now, I'm one of them, I'm a Power Ranger! The feeling is surreal and amazing, and this proves that dreams can and do come true! If I can do this, anyone can do this! And I can't wait to inspire millions to chase their dreams and make them happen... as the new Gold Power Ranger, and as Jordon Fite!

Correction, 11:03 a.m. PT: This story initially misspelled the first name of actor playing the Gold Ranger. He is Jordon Fite.