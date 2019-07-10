A dead phone battery can be a minor inconvenience or a major one, depending on where you are and what you're doing. Like, suppose you need an Uber to get home and, bam, your phone dies.
Situations like that are why I've long been a fan of Nomad's Charging Wallet, and why I'm excited to bring you today's deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Nomad Bi-Fold Charging Wallet (Lightning) for $44.98 when you apply promo code CNETWALLET at checkout. Shipping adds $4.95. It normally sells for $99.95.
The eight-pocket wallet is made of lovely brown Horween leather and stows a 2,400-mAh rechargeable battery with a built-in Lightning cable. Sorry, Android users: This one's for iPhone only.
The real beauty of it is that it goes where you go. I mean, I never leave the house without my wallet. But I can't say the same for the various mobile chargers I own. Those, I usually pack only when I'm taking a trip.
If there's a downside, it's that the battery gives you a wallet that's a bit longer and chunkier than a traditional bi-fold. But I find that a worthwhile trade-off, and I've found it comfortable enough in my back pocket as long as I keep the battery side (that is, the fold side) up.
Indeed, I've owned one of these for years, and there have definitely been times when it saved the day. Even so, it was always tough for me to recommend at $99.95. But $44.98? Absolutely, positively. Grab one of these before they're gone.
