Fried foods: yum. Fried gear: not so yum. But that's what you're risking when you plug your PC, TV, stereo and anything else into an outlet that offers no protection against power surges.

Fortunately, protection doesn't have to be expensive. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get this Bestek 4,000-joule 10-outlet surge protector for $20.69 shipped with promo code 2E5ZMH54. Regular price: $30.

Here's what I like about this thing: Its 10 outlets are divided in half, with 5 facing in each direction. One of those five is set apart to better accommodate chunky wall-warts.

I also like the 90-degree plug, which keeps the strip's cord running down the wall instead of sticking out from it. I like the pair of "smart" 2.4A USB ports, the coaxial cable in/out connectors (great if you're using this in the neighborhood of your home theater) and the phone in/out jacks (great if you're using this in the neighborhood of your fax machine).

Finally, I like the mounting holes, which you can use to attach the protector to, say, the back of a desk, the underside of a TV stand or wherever.

Nearly 270 customers collectively rated this 4.5 stars out of 5, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta give those reviews an overall thumbs-up. Note, for the record, that only the power cord is "UL listed" -- not, apparently, the product as a whole. But we've bought Bestek protectors in the past and have yet to encounter a problem.

If you don't have your devices plugged into something like this, you're risking surge-related damage that may or may not be covered by your homeowner's insurance. This is a pretty cheap layer of added protection.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Although hammock season is officially over in these parts (sigh -- bring on the seven months of Michigan winter), some of you are lucky enough to enjoy it year-round. For you folks -- and anyone planning ahead -- I've got a pretty awesome deal.

For a limited time, and while the (fairly limited, from what I'm told) supplies last, the Ecoopro double camping hammock is just $10.10 with promo code 594U7BUU. It previously sold for as much as $26.

Made of parachute nylon, the hammock can hold up to 450 pounds. It comes with tree straps, carabiners and a stuff-sack.

The couple dozen user reviews average out to 4.3 stars. Fakespot says most of those reviews aren't legitimate; ReviewMeta says most of them are. Rick says the hammock has a one-year warranty, so for $10, why not give it a try?

While you're pondering that, I'll leave you with this: one of my favorite Simpsons bits.

Bonus deal No. 2: Speaking of camping (and other outdoorsy things), there's a deal on a solar-powered and hand crank-powered LED flashlight you absolutely should not miss.

