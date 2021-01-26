The Boy Scouts know what's up: "Be prepared." It just makes sense. And whether you're heading out for a long camping weekend or prepping for winter storms and power outages, it also makes sense to keep a beefy battery on hand.

Today I've rounded up four such power stations, all on sale, all designed to provide extra juice at home or out in the world. Needless to say, the higher the price tag, the more power you'll have at your disposal, the more options for charging or operating different kinds of hardware.

At the lower end, for example, you'll get an AC outlet and a few USB ports, the former good for something like a small electric fan but not much more. At the top end, there's a gas-powered inverter generator that can handle an actual appliance, like a microwave.

One thing to note: Although a few of these prominently mention "solar" in their descriptions, that simply means they're compatible with optional solar panels. Those panels are not included with your purchase.

Nexpow Normally $180, this lunchbox-style battery is on sale for $120, but drops another $20 when you clip the on-page coupon. It weighs just over 3 pounds and includes one AC outlet, three USB ports (one of them USB-C PD), a DC 12-volt out plug and a flashlight. There's also a digital readout showing how much battery remains. The charger has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,100 buyers, and Nexpow backs it with a 24-month warranty.

Nexpow Nexpow's newer, bigger model has never been priced below $250; clip the on-page $40-off coupon to bring your final price down to $185. That nets you a pair of AC outlets, five USB ports and a fancy status-LCD. It also nets you more power, enough to run a laptop or even a CPAP machine. Alas, unlike its smaller sibling, it's backed with only a 12-month warranty.

Rockpals Rockpals is a renowned power-station brand, but I wish the company would refrain from language like "portable solar generator," which this is not. Instead, it's a powerful, long-lasting battery that can recharge with optional solar panels (sold separately). Features include two AC outlets, four USB ports, four DC outputs and a status LCD. User ratings are solid, and Rockpals' warranty covers 18 months.

WEN Available today only (and while supplies last) from Woot, this as an actual gas-powered generator. Its one-gallon tank promises up to six hours of power to its two AC outlets and two USB ports. Note, however, that it produces 53 decibels while running, so it's not really campground-friendly. The generator has an economy mode that lets it run longer with lower-demand devices and a fuel-shutoff system that helps keep the carburetor free of stale gas. Features like those, plus WEN's two-year warranty, helped it earn a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,600 buyers.

